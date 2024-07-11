Hyderabad: GHMC to address pollution concern of Balkapur nala

Residents of Kausar Colony raised alarms about the contamination of their wells due to polluted water from the pond, compounded by sewage from Jubilee Hills drains flowing into Balkapur drain.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 11th July 2024 8:58 pm IST
GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata with officials inspecting the Balkapur polluted pond.

Hyderabad: In an attempt to address mounting concerns over water pollution affecting Kausar Colony and neighbouring areas, GHMC has expedited efforts to address the crisis emanating from Balkapur nala.

Residents of Kausar Colony raised alarms about the contamination of their wells due to polluted water from the pond compounded by sewage from Jubilee Hills drains flowing into Balkapur drain.

Responding swiftly to the community’s distress, authorities have commenced siltation operations at the new pond in Balkapur Nala.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: GHMC calls on students to join fight against Dengue

Additionally, the construction of box drains from Kottacheruv to the Balkapur Nala outlet is underway. These measures aim to manage surplus water effectively and prevent flooding in the Kausar Colony and its environs during the monsoon season.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 11th July 2024 8:58 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button