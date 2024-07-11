Hyderabad: GHMC to address pollution concern of Balkapur nala

Hyderabad: In an attempt to address mounting concerns over water pollution affecting Kausar Colony and neighbouring areas, GHMC has expedited efforts to address the crisis emanating from Balkapur nala.

Residents of Kausar Colony raised alarms about the contamination of their wells due to polluted water from the pond compounded by sewage from Jubilee Hills drains flowing into Balkapur drain.

Responding swiftly to the community’s distress, authorities have commenced siltation operations at the new pond in Balkapur Nala.

Additionally, the construction of box drains from Kottacheruv to the Balkapur Nala outlet is underway. These measures aim to manage surplus water effectively and prevent flooding in the Kausar Colony and its environs during the monsoon season.