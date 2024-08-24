Hyderabad: GHMC to distribute 3.10L eco friendly Ganesh idols

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is all set to distribute 3.10 lakh clay Ganesh idols free of cost to citizens, to promote eco-friendly practices during the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival on September 7.

The Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) will contribute by distributing 1 lakh clay idols within Greater Hyderabad and 64,000 idols across 32 districts in Telangana.

Additionally, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) plans to distribute over 1 lakh eight-inch clay idols at various locations throughout the city.

These idols, available in three different sizes, will be handed out through GHMC circles and zonal offices in the first week of September.

For the past decade, the state government has been advocating the use of eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols instead of those made from Plaster of Paris (PoP).

Last year, the initiative saw significant success, with many devotees opting for these environmentally friendly alternatives. In total, around 6 lakh clay idols were distributed across the city by GHMC, TGPCB, and HMDA.

To facilitate the distribution, GHMC has invited tenders from registered societies, firms, manufacturers, and suppliers to provide the idols. These agencies are required to deliver the idols by August 31, 2024, using their own or hired transport.