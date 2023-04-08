Hyderabad: GHMC to distribute over Rs 3 crore worth aids, artificial limbs to disabled

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will soon be uptaking free distribution of Rs 3.86 crore worth of selected aids, appliances, and artificial limbs to 3,619 specially-abled and senior citizens.

30 identification and assessment camps have been organised by the corporation from June 20 to July 7, 2022, in different parts of the city to identify eligible beneficiaries.

So far, 4,456 beneficiaries have been identified in the assessment camps and 9,250 selected aids and appliances worth Rs 3,86,80,238 have been procured.

However, 837 out of the total beneficiaries did not submit the relevant documents and hence their application has been kept on hold.

While the camps were organised along with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), the equipment including wheelchairs, tricycles, arm kits, cervical collars, crutch elbow devices, daisy players, kits for leprosy affected people, hearing aids, prostheses, brace-deluxe and callipers has been procured with GHMC funds.

Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi will soon inaugurate the distribution programme in GHMC circles including LB Nagar, Charminar, Khairathabad, Serilingampally, Kukatpally, and Secunderabad.