Hyderabad: MAUD to implement ‘Bhagidari’ initiative for community interaction

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department will soon commence community interaction programmes via ‘Bhagidari’ programme to strengthen the grievance redressal system in the city.

The new initiative aims at resolving issues related to law & order, health and civic issues in a time-bound manner.

In order to execute the same, multi-disciplinary field-level teams will be formed to engage residents regularly for timely and effective resolution of civic issues.

Works based on citizen feedback duly involving Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) will also be uptaken by the teams.

With its implementation, the programme will promote citizens’ participation in local governance, besides involving GHMC, HMWS&SB, police, TSSPDCL and Health for citizen-level direct engagement regularly.

The teams will further coordinate with all of these departments to ensure the quick resolution of grievances in an integrated manner on a common platform.

On instructions from the MA&UD Department, these teams will also give ideas for improving infrastructure.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in the Bhagidari initiative, will be the nodal agency that will form a necessary number of multi-disciplinary field-level teams so that RWA (Resident Welfare Association) meetings are taken up at least once a quarter.