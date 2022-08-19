Hyderabad: GHMC to procure fabricated ponds for Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to procure a total of 24 fabricated ponds ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, for idol immersion.

The Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) ponds will be set up at various locations in the city to ensure safe immersion. Apart from these, the civic body is also planning to set-up 22 excavated ponds to facilitate imersions at the end of the festival.

The decision has been taken in order to abide by the Supreme Court’s order to not allow immersion of idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) in the Hussainsagar. Hence the GHMC will ensure that such idols are only immersed in portable ponds.

Currently, portable ponds are being used in Mumbai.

“The equipment will arrive in the city in the next few days. The parts will be assembled and arranged as portable ponds. The size of these ponds will be 30 metres by 10 metres with a depth of 1.35 to 150 metres. Idols up to four feet in height can be immersed in these ponds,” a GHMC official was quoted as saying by the New Indian Express.