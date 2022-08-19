Jubilee hills gang rape: KTR defends Telangana govt’s action

Hyderabad: Telangana Information Technology (IT) minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday said that the government’s reaction to the Jubilee Hills minor gang rape case was swift and that the high court granted the accused bail due to loopholes in the law.

Minister KTR commented about the issue a day after he posted on Twitter about the release of the 11 accused in the Bilkis Bano case.

“This is a Blot on the Collective Conscience of our Nation. Rapists being garlanded & treated like war heroes or freedom fighters!!!” he said.

In response to KTR’s tweet on Bano, many were quick to ask about what the Telangana government has done in the Jubilee Hills rape case, in which the primary accused was found to be the son of TRS’ ally party AIMIM’s MLA.

“To the silly trolls who indulge in whataboutery & question what Telangana Govt did in recent rape case in Hyderabad. The Rapists were arrested swiftly & sent to jail. After 45 days, the High Court had granted them Bail. We will fight on till these rapists get punished as per law,” KTR tweeted on Friday.

Loopholes in Juvenile Justice Act, IPC & CrPC have resulted in the rapists getting out on Bail in JH rape case



That’s the reason why I am demanding that these acts be amended so no Rapist gets a bail & when convicted remains in Jail till death



Life imprisonment in truest sense — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 19, 2022

He added that the Juvenile Justice Act, Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) must be amended so that rapists do not get bail, and when convicted remain in jail till death.

“Life imprisonment in the truest sense,” wrote KTR.

Jubilee Hills gang rape

On May 28, a minor girl was allegedly gang raped by a group of youths including five minor children and a major after a non-alcoholic party at a pub in an upscale area of Jubilee Hills.

In July, the fifth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate and Juvenile Justice Board granted bail to four juvenile accused supposedly involved in the gang rape case.

The special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) cases at Nampally Metropolitan courts granted bail to the prime accused Saduddin Malik in early August.