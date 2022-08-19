Telangana: 'We want to become India's electronic hub', says KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Information Technology (IT) KT Rama Rao on Friday said that Hyderabad is contributing to 1/3 rd of the world’s vaccine production.

Addressing a gathering at T-Hub 2.0, KTR remarked, “The largest US FDA approved units outside of America is in Telangana which makes the state India’s pharmaceutical hub.” The minister further said, “We want to become India’s electronic hub.”

“We are also a major player in Information Technology, hosting Microsoft’s largest office outside of the US” said the minister. “We take our words seriously, hence the TS-I pass allows the investor to self-certify themselves. The legislation allows the investor to begin setting up an office in Telangana,” he further added.

“All clearances are completed within 15 days. In case there is a lapse in a clearance, officials concerned are penalized. In the last five years, the Telangana government has created 1.5 million jobs,” he said.

The minister added that Telangana has a policy to help investors find innovation centres.

KTR said, “We want to provide a platform for young entrepreneurs to provide solutions for technological challenges, hence incubation centers such as T-Hub and TSIC along with T Works which will be India’s largest prototype centre have been set up in the state.”

“If a foreign company requires skilled manpower, we will help them as it would also aid in generating employment in Telangana,” KTR concluded.