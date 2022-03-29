Hyderabad: GHMC to set up 60 new Water Kiosks across the city

Hyderabad: Even as 200 water kiosks remain defunct, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to set up 60 new ones across the city.

The civic body plans to set up 10 new water dispensing machines in each of the six zones with assistance from a few agencies which would develop these machines. The six zones under the GHMC limits include Secunderabad, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, Serilingampally, LB Nagar, and Charminar.

The agencies would charge Rs 1 per glass of water, Rs 2 per litre, Rs 5 per can, jar, or pot of 10 litres and Rs 10 for a 20-litre can.

The ATWKs will be installed on a “build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT)” basis for three years, which will be extended based on the performance of the Kiosks,” said a press release from the GHMC.

The civic body set up 200 Kiosks back in 2017, with an aim to provide RO-purified portable water to the people at a reasonable cost. However, these were not managed carefully and hence have been defunct.