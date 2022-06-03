Hyderabad: GHMC undertakes monsoon preparation activities

Hyderabad: As part of monsoon preparedness activities, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will undertake measures to ensure safety and efficiency all across the city.

The commissioner of the GHMC issued a set of instructions to all builders, architects, structural engineers and contractors, including site engineers and supervisors, to take up precautionary measures at construction sites to prevent any untoward incidents involving scaffolding.

“Special attention is to be paid to scaffolding works such as props, uprights, posts, frames, or similar rigid support even though they are temporary works. Proper checking is to done at site before concreting. All employees must be trained by a qualified person to recognize the hazards associated with the type of scaffold being used and how to control or minimize these hazards,” it said.

The commissioner further instructed architects to ensure scaffolding’s structural integrity.

“The Safety for both the workers and the concrete structure must be taken care of,” it read.

GHMC also listed measure to be taken during cellar excavations. They said, “The owners and the contractor executing the work should pay attention to slope stability and earth retention in the site.”