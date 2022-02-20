Hyderabad: GHMC’s election wing detects 5 lakh illegal voters

Hyderabad: The election wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recently found 4.56 lakh voters with similar photos listed on the electoral rolls.

In addition to the aforementioned number, there were 5.39 lakh duplicate entries along with 1.5 lakh unrecognised house numbers. The GHMC noticed the faulty entries during the National Electoral Roll Purification (NERP) drive conducted throughout the 15 constituencies in the city.

As per the instructions from the Election Commission of India, the municipal authorities will omit the 4.56 photos. A form 7 notice will be issued to delete the voters who have made entries twice. Authorities from the election wing will conduct the verification process for 1.5 lakh voters who filled in the wrong house numbers. The exercise will be undertaken to refine the electoral rolls.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, there are 43,67,020 registered voters in the 15 constituencies in the latest electoral rolls which were published on January 5. Among these, over 22.5 lakh are male voters, 21.1 lakh are women and 666 enrolled themselves as the third gender. The number of polling stations in Hyderabad currently stands at 3,977.