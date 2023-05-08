Hyderabad girl among nine killed in Texas mall shooting

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old girl from Hyderabad, identified as Aishwarya, lost her life along with eight other people in the Texas mall shooting that took place on May 6, 2023.

She was the daughter of Additional District Judge Tatikonda Narsireddy, who is currently working at the Ranga Reddy District Commercial Courts complex. The incident occurred when Aishwarya was shopping with her friends at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Texas.

Texas mall shooting

In the shooting, the gunman opened fire at the crowded mall, killing at least eight people before being shot dead by a police officer. The shooting started around 3:30 pm on Saturday, causing shoppers to panic and flee the area. Videos captured shoppers exiting the mall as employees scrambled into storage areas to hide when they heard gunshots.

Witnesses reported some people sheltered in place for up to two hours while law enforcement cleared the sprawling complex.

Governor Greg Abbott called the shooting an “unspeakable tragedy” and stated that the state was ready to offer any assistance to local authorities.

The White House announced that President Biden had been briefed on the shooting and offered support to local officials.

Mass shootings in the US

This tragic incident is not an isolated case in the United States, as there have been at least 198 mass shootings in 2023, according to the gun violence archive. It is a growing concern that requires immediate action to be taken to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

The loss of Aishwarya and the other victims of the Texas mall shooting is a significant tragedy.