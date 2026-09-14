Hyderabad girl battles high-risk disease, kin appeal for help

Hyderabad: A six-year-old girl, Maryam Fatima, from Hyderabad is battling thalassemia, a high-risk disease that has required continuous treatment for the past four years.

Maryam’s father, Mohammed Azhar Mohiuddin, works as a salesman. According to her family, doctors have now advised hematopoietic stem cell transplantation as part of her treatment.

The estimated cost of the transplantation is between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 16 lakh.

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Family seeks financial assistance

As Maryam’s father is unable to arrange the amount for the treatment, the girl’s family has appealed to philanthropists and well-wishers to extend financial support.

Those who want to help her can contribute through the account details or QR code provided by the family.

Account holder’s name: Mumtaz Begum

Account number: 3152735010

Bank name: Central Bank of India

Branch: Rein Bazar, Hyderabad

IFSC Code: CBIN0281475

MICR Code: 500016018

People who wish to speak with Maryam’s father can contact him at 8801290708.

As the family is helpless in arranging the amount for the treatment, they hope that financial assistance from generous individuals will help Maryam undergo the required treatment.