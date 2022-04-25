Hyderabad girl Sreeja wins National Table Tennis championship

Hyderabad: Sreeja Akula from the city won her first National title in the women’s final of the Senior National table tennis championships, defeating veteran and five-time champion Mouma Das.

23-year-old Sreeja is currently ranked No 1 in the country. She defeated Mouma Das by 8-11, 13-11, 12-10, 11-8, 11-6 in the women’s final of the Senior National table tennis championships on Monday in Shillong.

Meanwhile, after a three-year hiatus, 38-year-old Mouma Das made a solid comeback since becoming a mother.

The 83rd Senior National and Inter-State Table Tennis Championship, which began on Monday in Shillong, Meghalaya, is the final tournament before the Commonwealth Games team is announced.

The games are set to take place in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.