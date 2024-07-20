Hyderabad goes wild for Deadpool and Wolverine: Hugh Jackman shares

Hyderabad: The passion for cinema in Hyderabad is unmatched, and a recent video making rounds online is a testament to this. Ahead of the highly anticipated release of Deadpool and Wolverine, Hugh Jackman took to Instagram to share a reel showcasing the electrifying enthusiasm of his Hyderabadi fans.

Deadpool & Wolverine — mass celebration in Hyderabad, India.



Advance booking is open now.



Hindi – Telugu – Tamil – Malayalam – Kannada – English – all language movies will be celebrated in India 🔥pic.twitter.com/1pLocZkoMe — AB George (@AbGeorge_) July 15, 2024

Hugh’s Instagram story features a reel capturing the celebrations in Hyderabad for the upcoming Marvel film. The video is a burst of energy, with fans dancing to the beats of dhol music, clad in vibrant red and yellow t-shirts. The scene is adorned with matching confetti raining down, culminating in a dramatic shot of towering cut-outs of Deadpool and Wolverine outside a local theatre.

Deadpool and Wolverine, directed by Shawn Levy, is slated for release in theatres on July 26. This film is a pivotal comeback for Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, a role he feared might be discontinued following the Disney-Fox merger. Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine, a character he has immortalized in the X-Men series. The cast also includes Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova and Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, adding to the film’s star power.