Hyderabad goes wild for Jr NTR’s Devara, mad advance ticket sales

Hyderabad: In just a few days, Jr NTR’s much-awaited film Devara, directed by Koratala Siva, is set to release, and Hyderabad is buzzing with excitement. The hype surrounding the movie has taken the city by storm, as fans eagerly secure their tickets for one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Advance Ticket Sales in Hyderabad

Advance bookings for Devara have already started in Hyderabad, and the numbers are nothing short of spectacular. About 20,000 tickets are being sold every hour! This mad rush for tickets suggests that Devara is on track to break box office records, especially in the city.

The Telangana government has approved additional benefit shows and given theaters the go-ahead to raise ticket prices slightly. Ticket prices in Hyderabad range from Rs. 150 to Rs. 295 in single-screen theaters and Rs. 410 to Rs. 500 in multiplexes.

Record-Breaking Day 1 Expected in Hyderabad

While full bookings have yet to open across all theaters, the buzz in Hyderabad is high. Devara is already confirmed for special midnight shows at 1:00 AM at RTC Cross Road, and early predictions suggest that the movie will set records on its first day. Just a few theaters on RTC Cross Road have already pulled in Rs. 1.32 crores.

Prasads Multiplex Sold Out Within Minutes

At Prasads Multiplex, every single show from 8:00 AM was sold out within minutes of bookings opening. Fans flocking to platforms like BookMyShow were greeted with houseful signs almost instantly, leaving many hurry for any available seats.

This movie marks Jr NTR’s first solo release in six years, excluding his appearance in RRR, making it a special occasion for his fans. With the excitement generated by the teaser and trailer, it’s no surprise that the advance bookings were snapped up so quickly.

With the hype showing no signs of slowing down, Devara is expected to shatter records in Hyderabad, and worldwide, advance bookings are predicted to bring in Rs. 30 crores before the film even hits screens.