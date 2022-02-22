Hyderabad: Gold dealer attacks jeweler with toy gun in Kapra

Hyderabad: A robber with a toy gun attacked and tried to rob a gold seller in Kapra, Kushaiguda, on Sunday.

According to police, the gold dealer P Ramesh Yadav, a resident of Basheerbagh received a call from accused Rohith, who claimed to have eight tolas of gold jewellery which he wished to sell for his mother’s treatment. Yadav went to Cherlapally with his friend Sridhar to meet the dealer.

When the suspect arrived, he pulled out a toy gun and attempted to rob the trader, reported Telangana Today.

His attempts were however unsuccessful, and he escaped from the place. The Kushaiguda police department is looking into the matter.