Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 53.77 lakh seized at RGIA airport

Hyderabad: The custom officials at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Monday seized gold worth Rs 53 lakh from a male passenger arriving from Dubai.

The custom officials took to Twitter and shared the news of the seizure and said, “Air Intelligence Unit of #Hyderabad Customs has apprehended a male pax who arrived by EK-526 from Dubai at @RGIAHyd and tried to smuggle 1022 grams gold, valued at Rs. 53.77 lakhs concealed in paste form inside knee caps. Further investigation is in progress”

The 1022 grams of gold was concealed in the knee caps of the passenger. The accused has been arrested and the investigation is underway.