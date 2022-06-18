Gold worth Rs 18.6 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Customs officials at the Hyderabad airport on Saturday seized gold worth Rs 18.61 lakh from a male passenger arriving from Dubai.

The Air Intelligence Unit shared the news via Twitter and said, “On 18.06.2022, AIU-B Hyderabad Customs has apprehended a male pax who arrived by FZ-5435 and tried to smuggle 353.7 grams gold, valued at Rs. 18.61 lakhs concealed in paste form inside vest and briefs. Further investigation is in progress”

