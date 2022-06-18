Gold worth Rs 18.6 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport

Gold worth Rs 18.6 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport
Hyderabad: Customs officials at the Hyderabad airport on Saturday seized gold worth Rs 18.61 lakh from a male passenger arriving from Dubai.

The Air Intelligence Unit shared the news via Twitter and said, “On 18.06.2022, AIU-B Hyderabad Customs has apprehended a male pax who arrived by FZ-5435 and tried to smuggle 353.7 grams gold, valued at Rs. 18.61 lakhs concealed in paste form inside vest and briefs. Further investigation is in progress”

The 353 grams of gold were concealed in the vest and boxers of the passengers.

