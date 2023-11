Hyderabad: Customs officials intercepted three passengers in three different cases and gold worth Rs 61.21 lakhs.

According to a press release, one passenger coming from Dubai and two arriving from Jeddah were arrested.

The customs officials found a total of 970.4 gms of gold – two bars, 1 piece of kada (bangle) and another piece of bangle from the three passengers.

A case has been registered and investigations are on.