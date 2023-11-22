Woman arrested for conning jewellers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman was arrested by the Santoshnagar police on Tuesday, November 21 for robbing a gold necklace from a jewellery shop in Santoshnagar, Hyderabad.

The accused Rabia Begum, 45, from Ramnaspura, was booked for 10 attention diversion cases. The police recovered Rs 5.8 lakh, a gold necklace, two pairs of rolled gold ear tops and one mangal sutra from her possession.

On November 15, Rabia donning an abaya, approached a jeweller, Ganapath Kumar. She said that she wanted to mortgage a gold necklace (rani haar) weighing around 75 grams.

Also Read Hyderabad: Chaos in Neredmet after scribe attacks photojournalist

After valuation, Ganpath offered her a Rs 2 lakh loan with a 2 percent interest rate. However, Rabia bargained for a lower interest rate and left the shop with the ornament when the jeweller refused to agree.

However, she returned after a while and agreed to the previous interest rate. She gave her necklace to the jeweller and took the money.

It was only after she left that Ganpath realised that Rabia had switched the gold ornament with a fake one and lodged a complaint at Santoshnagar PS the next day.

On credible information, the South-East Zone Task Force Team along with Santosh Nagar Police apprehended Rabia and recovered the cash she

During interrogation, she confessed to committing similar thefts at two jewellers in Hyderabad’s Charminar and Shalibanda areas in September.

Furthermore, cops discovered that she had earlier committed 7 other offences across the city.

The cops have appealed to jewellers across Hyderabad to maintain a high-resolution CCTV outside their shops and inform them immediately in case of such offences.