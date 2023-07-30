Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 8 lakh seized from passenger, arrested

Hyderabad: The Air Intelligence Unit officials of the Customs department in Hyderabad arrested a passenger at the RGI airport for attempting to smuggle gold. Around 1329 grams of gold worth Rs. 81.6 lakhs were seized.

The passenger travelling from Chennai to Abu Dhabi had concealed the gold paste in his pant pockets.

On its previous trip from Abu Dhabi to Chennai, the gold paste was concealed below the wash basin in the rear toilet on the flight.

The accused passenger, who concealed it, planned to secretly transport it out of the airport without going through Customs.

The passenger has been arrested under the Custom act of 1962. Further investigation is underway.