Hyderabad: Goldman Sachs announces expansion plans, to add 2K jobs

Hyderabad: Goldman Sachs, the American international banking and financial behemoth, has announced an expansion of its activities in Hyderabad, including the opening of a new eight-story building and an increase in personnel strength to 3,000.

The decision was announced following a meeting between IT and Industries minister K T Rama Rao

and the leadership team of Goldman Sachs led by its Chief Administrative Officer, Ericka Leslie, at their New York office.

Goldman Sachs’ investment will help the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry in Hyderabad grow even further, a press release said.

At present, the Goldman Sachs Hyderabad office employs 1000 people.

Good news from New York!



Goldman Sachs to expand big in Hyderabad. Adds 2000 new jobs!



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., an American multinational investment bank and financial services company, announced to expand with an impressive 8-floor office, aiming to bring 2000 new jobs.… pic.twitter.com/12QhFNpME6 — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) August 23, 2023

According to the most recent development plan, the firm will open its new eight-story headquarters in Hyderabad with 2,000 specialists, bringing the overall workforce strength to 3000.

The new office will become a center of excellence for consumer banking services, business analytics, and platform engineering, as well as an emphasis on emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, the press release further said.