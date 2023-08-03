Hyderabad: Goldsmith arrested for theft of ornaments

Hyderabad: A gold polishing worker was arrested by the Hussainialam police on Thursday. The police recovered 380 grams of gold from him.

The accused person Khikhan Majhi alias Siraj, 35 years, resided at Char Mahal at Charminar and a native of South 24 Paragana district West Bengal. He worked at the shop of Tarakanth Bera, a resident of Charminar and a native of Maharashtra.

On July 27, Majhi took away gold ornaments including gold bangles, an ear top, and a necklace from the workshop – together weighing 520 grams and escaped. “Majhi took the gold ornaments and planned to escape to West Bengal. On information, he was picked up by a special team at Vizag and the property recovered,” Rudra Bhaskar, ACP Charminar said.