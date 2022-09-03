Hyderabad: Goshamahal peaceful amid bandh over Raja Singh’s arrest

Hyderabad: The call for bandh given by Sreeram Yuva Sena to protest the arrest and detention of the now suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh at Cherlapally, has evoked mixed responses.

The call for a bandh on Saturday in the Goshamahal constituency was given three days ago.

Schools and other educational institutions in Mangalhath, Dhoolpet, Jummerat Bazaar, Begum Bazaar, Goshamahal and Afzalgunj declared holidays in anticipation of the situation escalating to violence.

Most of the shops and other business establishments in Muqtargunj, Gowliguda, Fish Market, Sultan Bazaar, Maharajgunj, Osman Shahi, Ashok Bazaar, and Badi Chowdi remained closed.

The bandh is passing off peacefully under tight security arrangements. A small protest demonstration was held at Jummerat Bazaar by supporters of Raja Singh. A few youngsters were spotted moving around on motorcycles, reminding people of the bandh call.

Public transport and private transport remain unaffected in the Goshamahal constituency.

Police are on high alert and contingents have been posted at MJ Market, Goshamahal crossroads, Puranapul, Nayapul and Afzalgunj. Several pickets have also been posted at sensitive religious places.