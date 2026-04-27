Hyderabad: Goshamahal residents slam Raja Singh over HYDRAA demolitions

Hyderabad: Residents of Goshamahal criticised MLA T Raja Sigh for not intervening during demolition drive taken up by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) at Begum Bazar on Sunday, April 26.

Some of the residents alleged that Singh is not available during a crisis. “The MLA is not available at the time of demolition, he has gone out of station. The rest of the time, he will hold rallies to show that he is alive,” a resident told the media.

In a reel shared on Instagram, a protester said that calling the All India Majlis-e Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) for help in these situations is better. “The AIMIM leaders will answer calls and extend support to us in such situations,” he said. Some people said that they tried calling the MLA and his associates for help, but there was no response.

The protestors alleged that HYDRAA demolished their shops in Begum Bazar despite producing valid documents. “I showed the documents to officials, they did not pay heed and demolished my shop,” said a shopkeeper.

The residents questioned why the MLA wasn’t aware of the demolition drive and accused him of neglecting the constituency. “The last time he was on a tour, the government began constructing the New Osmania General Hospital, and today our shops have been demolished.”

Also Read Raja Singh slams GHMC for Begum Bazaar shop demolitions, questions govt

Referring to AIMIM MLC Mieza Rehmat Baig’s intervention during a demolition drive at the Mahabub Chowk earlier this month, the residents asked why Raja Singh can’t take a stand for them, the way AIMIM helps people in distress.

Raja Singh Reacts to demolition drive

Earlier on Sunday, the Goshamahal MLA strongly condemned the demolition of roadside shops at Begum Bazaar by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in the presence of police personnel.

“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy thinks the demolition of shops and small businesses will help him win the elections. It is going to backfire on the Congress party with zero seats,” said Singh, who is currently on a Char Dham religious pilgrimage.

He questioned the silence of GHMC, the police and the ruling government when AIMIM allegedly rebuilt shops in the Mahboob Chowk area after the corporation demolished, citing encroachment. “If you have guts, the government should identify and remove the encroachments in Bahadurpura, Charminar, Darussalam and other places,” he said.