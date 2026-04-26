Raja Singh slams GHMC for Begum Bazaar shop demolitions, questions govt

"It is unfortunate that the government demolished the shops of poor people with the support of 400 policemen,” he said.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 26th April 2026 6:30 pm IST
The image displays a picture of BJP MLA T Raja Singh
T Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh has strongly condemned the demolition of roadside shops at Begum Bazaar by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in the presence of police personnel on Saturday.

“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy thinks the demolition of shops and small businesses will help him win the elections. It is going to backfire on the Congress party with zero seats,” said Singh, who is currently on a Char Dham religious pilgrimage.

He questioned the silence of GHMC, the police and the ruling government when AIMIM allegedly rebuilt shops in the Mahboob Chowk area after the corporation demolished, citing encroachment. “If you have guts, the government should identify and remove the encroachments in Bahadurpura, Charminar, Darussalam and other places,” he said.

Subhan Bakery

“It is unfortunate that the government demolished the shops of poor people with the support of 400 policemen,” he added.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 26th April 2026 6:30 pm IST

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Photo of Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir

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