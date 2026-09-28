September has been a stellar month for Hyderabad’s ever-evolving food and nightlife scene. From nostalgic American diners to deep-rooted Telugu heritage dining and slow-cooked Middle Eastern feasts, the city has welcomed a diverse mix of culinary destinations.

Whether you are looking for a weekend brunch spot or an upscale dining experience, here are the 5 newest openings in Hyderabad you need to check out this month.

1. Laham House

If rich, slow-cooked meats and authentic Arabian aromas are your idea of comfort, Laham House is the newest destination to put on your radar. This speciality spot places meat lovers right at the centre of the experience. The menu revolves around expertly spiced mutton spreads, juicy charcoal-grilled kebabs, and tender platters that fall off the bone. Paired with warm, freshly baked breads and traditional dips, it offers a hearty, flavour-packed dining experience that is perfect for group gatherings and family dinners.

Location- Road No 44, Jubilee Hills

2. Anaganaga

Translating to “Once Upon a Time,” Anaganaga brings the art of storytelling to regional Andhra and Telangana cuisine. Founded with a vision to preserve and elevate traditional heritage recipes, this 200-cover dining spot celebrates hyper-local ingredients and forgotten cooking techniques. Expect dishes like Pachi Pasupukommula Koora, Putnaaku Pesara Gudala Koora, and delicate desserts like Ippapoovu Pudding. The thoughtfully curated interiors and deeply rooted menu make Anaganaga a must-visit for anyone looking to experience authentic Telugu flavours in an elegant, modern setting.

Location- Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills

3. Popp’d

For those moments when you just want bold flavours without the fuss of fine dining, Popp’d is the city’s newest go-to spot. Built around a quick-casual concept, this vibrant venue is all about smash burgers, loaded hot dogs, crispy fries, and refreshing beverages. With wallet-friendly pricing and a lively, laid-back atmosphere, Popp’d is rapidly becoming a favourite neighbourhood hangout for young crowds, students, and anyone chasing a quick, satisfying bite on the move.

Location- The Hive Drive-In, Road No.05, Jubilee Hills

4. The All American Diner

Bringing retro charm to the city’s IT corridor, the legendary All American Diner has officially made its debut in Hyderabad. Complete with classic red leather booths, polished chrome accents, and an old-school jukebox aesthetic, the space immediately transports you back in time. The menu covers all the comfort food bases: fluffy pancake stacks, Eggs Benedict, classic Chili Dogs, smash burgers, thick milkshakes, and frozen cocktails. It is an ideal spot for all-day breakfast lovers, casual business lunches, and weekend comfort food splurges.

Location- The Loft, RMZ Nexity / Silpa Gram Craft Village

5. Anar Dakhni Cafe

Nestled in a cozy by-lane of Masab Tank, Anar is a soulful new space founded by Rasa and Musa. Embracing a warm “Dakhani dream” aesthetic, the cafe combines local cultural heritage with a comforting, homey atmosphere filled with Urdu poetry, books, and board games. On the menu, you’ll find homemade Dakhani favourites and Irani chai, along with Haleem, Kheer Puri, cupcakes, cheesecakes, croissants, and macarons.

Location- Owaisi Pura, Masab Tank

Have you been to any of these new food spots yet? Comment below.