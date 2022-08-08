Hyderabad: Gov Tamilisai inaugurates photo exhibit on freedom fighters

Hyderabad: A Photo exhibition on Telugu freedom fighters as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was inaugurated by Governor of Telangana Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Salarajung Museum in the city on Monday.

The Governor exhorted the people of Telangana to hoist the National Flag atop their houses from August 13th to 15th as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, an initiative launched by the Prime Minister to make the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ truly a participative people’s movement.

“We must celebrate the 75 years of Independence with great pride, honour, and happiness. Ours is the largest democracy in the world and we must take pride in it,” said the Governor. “Reminiscing the freedom struggle and the freedom fighters is the need of the hour. I am requesting youngsters to visit this exhibition and get motivated and re-dedicate themselves to the service of the nation”, she added.

Going around the photo panels on the evolution of the Tricolour, the Governor remarked that the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign would re-kindle the connection with the national flag which is the foundation of our common identity as Indians.

Appreciating the efforts of the Central Bureau of Communication of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in putting together the exhibition on prominent Telugu Freedom fighters, she said that it would be a great enabler in getting the next generation knows about the sacrifices made by our forefathers towards the freedom they enjoy today.

S Venkateswar Director General (South Zone), Ranjana Dev Sarmah Addl. Director General (CBC- New Delhi), Dr A. Nagender Reddy, Director, Salar Jung Museum, Shruti Patil. Director, PIB & CBC, Dr Manas Krishnakant, Dy. Director, PIB, I.Haribabu, AD, CBC & other dignitaries and officials from the Press Information Bureau, and Central Bureau of Communication participated in the event.