Hyderabad: Government Unani Hospital inundated, at risk of collapse

Hyderabad: The historic Government Nizamia General Hospital known as Charminar Dawakhana and Nizamia Tibbi College are facing a perilous situation as the buildings have become unsafe, with a risk of the hospital building collapsing during heavy rains.

The hospital’s wards are inundated with water leaking from the roof, and despite the dangerous condition, the government is turning a blind eye to the plight of this esteemed medical institution, which is not only the largest Greek dispensary in Asia but also a significant medical facility in the country.

Due to the state government’s continuous negligence in renovating this building, the Health Department and AYUSH have now shifted patients receiving treatment in Shifa Khana Unani to classrooms and other student spaces, displaying a shocking level of carelessness.

Over the past nine years, the state government has repeatedly announced renovation plans for Shifa Khana Unani Charminar, but little progress has been made. The superficial work with lime-like paint on the soil has not addressed the underlying structural issues, leading to the current situation where rainwater is leaking through the hospital’s roof, affecting the patients in the migrating wards.

Approximately 50 patients, including women and those attending delivery, are currently receiving treatment at Shifa Khana Unani Charminar. The recent heavy rain has worsened the situation, causing the roof to leak and prompting authorities to relocate patients to other rooms. However, the students of Nizamia Medical College and the doctors serving in the hospital are facing severe difficulties as a result.

Established in 1810 and renovated in 1938 by Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan during the reign of the Asaf Jahi Sultanate, the hospital, also known as Charminar Dawakhana, holds immense historical significance. Despite its rich heritage, the lack of attention and proper care since the formation of Telangana has put the hospital’s existence at risk. The physiotherapy research, inspection areas, and the roof of the operation theater have also been affected by the water leakage, forcing their closure.

The condition of the new building constructed within the hospital premises has also deteriorated, with rainwater seeping inside. This worrying situation calls for immediate attention and necessary measures to protect the historic building and ensure the safety and well-being of patients, students, and medical staff.