Hyderabad: Govt college students protest for toilets on campus

As per the Right to Education Act 2009, schools must have separate toilets for boys and girls within five years from the date of implementation of the legislation.

Hyderabad: Students in a government junior college in Saroornagar, staged a protest demanding toilet facilities on the college premises on Monday.

Of all the states and union territories in India, Telangana has the least number of toilets when compared to the number of government schools the state government has invested in.

In a video posted on Twitter, students are seen protesting while they call out for ‘justice’.

As per statistics of India which analyzed the data, in the entire nation, as many as 78854 schools lack toilets for girls. In terms of percentage, it is 5.3 per cent of the total schools in the country.

Telangana has least number of toilets in government schools

However, despite many years, many schools in Telangana and other states lack toilets for girls.

One of the reasons behind it could be a lack of budgetary allocation. In Telangana, the percentage of the budget for education has decreased.

