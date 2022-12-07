Telangana has least number of toilets in government schools

Hyderabad: Of all the states and union territories in India, Telangana has the least number of toilets when compares to the number of government schools the state government has invested in.

The data was produced in the Rajya Sabha when the question about the functioning of toilets in Indian government schools was posed by Kerala MP Abdul Wahab. The data also answered questions of tap water and drinking water supply.

Of the 30,023 schools across the state, 2124 schools lack a functioning toilet making Telangana the state with most schools lacking sanitary facilities. Telangana is followed by Rajasthan at a distant second. For over 68,948 schools, only 1217 schools lack bathroom amenities.

Uttar Pradesh comes third in the list with 1137 government schools lacking toilets for around 1,37,024 schools.

All government schools in Andaman and Nicobar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Delhi, Goa, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Sikkim, and Tamil Nadu have functioning toilets.

As per the data, 12 thousand schools across India lack toilet facilities leaving children and teenagers vulnerable.