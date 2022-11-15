Hyderabad: Govt folds; new Nizam College hostel for UG female students

Hyderabad: The newly built hostel at Nizam College, according to Education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, would be exclusively used by the college’s undergraduate female students.

In a meeting with the female students and key administrators, including Nizam College Principal Prof. Bhima and Osmania University (OU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder, it was decided to assign the hostel exclusively to UG female students.

Earlier, the minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), KT Rama Rao, had requested on humanitarian grounds that the minister address the complaints of the female undergraduate students at Nizam College. A special meeting with students was held in response to the MA&UD minister’s request.

In the meeting, the education minister gave the go-ahead to assign housing to female undergraduate students in accordance with the rules.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) had received approval from the state government, and the Osmania University (OU) had been given funding to start building a hostel for 200 female students attending Nizam College. The college management received the newly built dormitory and chose to assign it exclusively to the PG female students enrolled in the college.

The Commissionerate of Collegiate Education had instructed OU and Nizam College authorities to allocate 50 percent of the hostel’s capacity to the UG girl students and 50 percent to the PG girl students in response to student protests demanding housing in the newly built hostel building.

The education minister announced that Nizam College’s undergraduate female students would receive housing for the first time in the institution’s history and gave the college principal instructions to make all necessary housing arrangements.