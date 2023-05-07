Hyderabad: Govt issues order for 40 new police stations

Hyderabad: Giving a green signal to the reorganization of Hyderabad city police, the Telangana Government on Saturday issued a notification setting up 40 new police stations in twin cities and sub-divisions.

As per the notification, three new DCP zones in Hyderabad and Cyberabad, while 11 sub-divisions for Law and Order and 1 for traffic have been created. Meanwhile, 11 Law and Order police stations and 13 Traffic police stations have been created. Six specialized wings including 2 Commissioner’s Task Force, 5 Women Safety Wing, IT cell 1, Hyderabad Narcotics-1, Cyber Crimes-1, and Secretariat Security -1 unit have been created.

Three new zones are:

South East Zone, South West zone, Women Safety Wing.

The new sub-divisions:

Gandhinagar, Chilaklguda, Osmania University, Trimulgherry, Chandrayanagutta, Saidabad, Golconda, Kulsumpura, Chatrinaka, Jubilee Hills, and SR Nagar.

New police stations created are:

Domalguda, Lake Police Station, Khairatabad, Warasigida, Tadbund, Bandlaguda, IS Sadan, Tolichowki, Gudi Malkapur, Masab Tank, Filmnagar, Rahmathnagar, Borabanda, Women Police stations in Central, East, West, South East and South West Zones.

New traffic police stations:

In addition to these, the Government also created 13 new traffic police stations — Marredpally, Bowenpally, Jubilee Hills, SR Nagar, Amberpet, Nallakunta, Narayanaguda, Chilkalguda, Bahadurpura, Santosh Nagar, Chandrayanagutta, Tolichowki, and Langer House.

The government also created South East and South West traffic zones and a third Traffic DCP district.