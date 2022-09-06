Hyderabad: Govt opposes bail plea of rape case accused inspector

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Monday submitted DNA (forensic report) evidence at a Ranga Reddy court against K Nageswara Rao, former Marredpally police station inspector, who is accused of raping a woman.

Strongly opposing Rao’s second bail petition, Ganga Reddy, Additional Public Prosecutor, reportedly informed the court that DNA report that came from the Forensic Lab clearly showed that the semen DNA and the DNA of accused have matched. The state said that maintained that the accused committed the rape.

The prosecution also contended that the suspended Inspector Nageshwar Rao ‘is not an ordinary person’. It stated that the suspended cop ‘understands the workings of the system’. The accused reportedly earlier threatened witnesses when the scene of the crime was being reconstructed.

Nageshwar Rao also through his friends allegedly got the CCTV at his home removed. The victim and her husband have also sought police protection through a writ petition filed before the Telangana High Court.

Meanwhile, Surender Rao, counsel for accused, pleaded that Nageswar Rao is an honest police officer who had filed cases against a politician while working in the Task Force as an Inspector. Upon hearing the arguments, the court reserved judgement for orders and posted the matter to September 7.