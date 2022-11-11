Hyderabad: Govt orders 50% hostel allotment to UG female students in Nizam college

Hyderabad: The Nizam College and Osmania University (OU) authorities have been ordered by the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education (CEC) to provide 50 percent of the UG female students and 50 percent of the PG female students in the newly built hostel building.

The Nizam College principal has been ordered to take the required steps in this regard by Commissioner of Collegiate Education Navin Mittal, who issued the order on Friday.

The college’s female undergraduate students have been protesting for the past few days, pleading with the management to provide them with rooms in the brand-new dormitory building.

However, the College and OU administration opted to reserve the hostel space only for the College’s PG students.

The State government had previously given the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HDMA) permission to develop the hostel facility for 200 female students attending Nizam College and had provided funding to OU for that purpose.

State Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy in a series of tweets called the move ‘historic’ and said that the decision has been taken in a ‘humane’ manner.