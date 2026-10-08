Hyderabad govt school student injured after iron rod falls on head

Hyderabad: A 15-year-old government school student was seriously injured after an iron rod fell on her head from the second floor where construction activity was underway.

The girl is a student at the Government Girls High School, located near Jumera Hotel, Maisaram, Barkas.

According to a complaint submitted by the girl’s father at Chandryangutta Police Station, he received a call from the school principal on October 5 to inform him of the injury.

He alleged that the construction work had been undertaken at the school premises without barricading and adequate safety measures. A second girl also injured her leg in this incident.

A case has been registered against the contractor under section 125 (a) (rash or negligent act endangering human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). No arrests have been made yet.