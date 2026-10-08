Hyderabad govt school student injured after iron rod falls on head

The girl is a student at the Government Girls High School, located near Jumera Hotel, Maisaram, Barkas.

Photo of Saleha Fatima Saleha Fatima|   Published:
Hyderabad govt school student injured after iron rod falls on head
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 15-year-old government school student was seriously injured after an iron rod fell on her head from the second floor where construction activity was underway.

The girl is a student at the Government Girls High School, located near Jumera Hotel, Maisaram, Barkas.

According to a complaint submitted by the girl’s father at Chandryangutta Police Station, he received a call from the school principal on October 5 to inform him of the injury.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

He alleged that the construction work had been undertaken at the school premises without barricading and adequate safety measures. A second girl also injured her leg in this incident.

A case has been registered against the contractor under section 125 (a) (rash or negligent act endangering human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). No arrests have been made yet.

Tags
Photo of Saleha Fatima Saleha Fatima|   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Saleha Fatima

Saleha Fatima

Back to top button