Hyderabad: Govt to address challenges in real estate industry

Hyderabad: The Chief Secretary, Santhi Kumari, chaired a meeting of the Coordination Committee to address the challenges faced by the real estate industry. The meeting was attended by representatives from real estate bodies, such as the Telangana Builders Federation and the Telangana Development Association, CREDAI, along with officials from various departments including municipal administration, revenue, irrigation, commercial tax, and labor.

During the meeting, the members of the real estate industry highlighted the issues they are facing and requested the government’s intervention to resolve them. They pointed out that the existing master plan has flaws that are affecting the development of the industry. They also discussed the formation of a committee by the municipal administration to address these shortcomings and the preparation of a new master plan.

The builders urged Hyderabad Metro Water Works to provide temporary connections, including water and electricity, at construction sites. They also proposed the establishment of a help desk at the offices of GHMC and HMDA to assist petitioners with their queries. The need for a comprehensive re-survey of land-related issues and water bodies within HMDA limits was emphasized.

In response, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari assured the real estate industry that the government will take necessary steps to address the issues at hand. She expressed the government’s desire for better cooperation with builders to create a conducive ecosystem in the state and ensure the smooth functioning of the real estate business.

Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration, stated that the long-standing problems of the real estate industry will be addressed. The meeting also saw the participation of N Satyanarayana, Chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Naveen Mittal, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, Dana Kishore, Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Water Works, Meetu Prasad, Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, and other officials.