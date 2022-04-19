Hyderabad: Govt to invest Rs 500 Cr for Sardar Mahal, civic works

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the Sardar Mahal among other civic works worth Rs 500 crore in the Old City.

Along with the heritage site, there were five other facilities launched by the minister across the city. Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Sardar Mahal, KTR said “We began the restoration works from the Mir Alam Tank and now we are at the Sardar Mahal. The government has spent Rs 495 crore.”

“Today, we take a step forward towards connecting the new city with the Old City. We have developed three heritage sites, among which the Sardar Mahal is being revamped at Rs 30 crore. The government aims to make Sardar Mahal a tourist spot just like the Charminar,” he added.

The government also plans to develop hotels around the monument, in order to convert the area into a cultural hub. Along with the monument, Mir Alam Mandi is also being developed at the cost of Rs 21 crore, since it is also a heritage structure.

Speaking of the developmental works at Murgi Chowk also known as Mahbub Chowk Market, the minister said, “There is a clock tower being erected in the area.” He went on to say that the Murgi Chowk will be revamped at the cost of Rs 35 crore and all the three structures will be granted the status of the heritage buildings.

The 690-meter long Bahadurpura flyover built at a cost of Rs 79 crores was inaugurated on Tuesday alongside other major developmental projects in the Old City.

“The government understands the issues faced by the Bahadurpura residents, hence the 690-meter long Bahadurpura flyover has been inaugurated today. It is the equivalent of the flyovers built in the new city,” said KTR.

The Foundation stone of a comprehensive project, at a cost of Rs 280 crores to improve the sewer network in the Karwan constituency, was also laid.

Apart from this, an expressway connecting Bahadurpura to the airport is being constructed, which is estimated to be completed in a span of three years. The Musical fountains worth Rs 2.55 crore at Mir Alam Tank were also inaugurated today.

KTR emphasised on development of the city and said, “We believe in the politics of progress, in the politics of construction and not destruction. Those who try to infuse hate in Telangana will be dealt with seriously.”