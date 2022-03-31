Hyderabad: Sardar Mahal to be revamped into cultural center

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) standing committee on Wednesday approved the restoration and renovation of the 121-year-old Sardar Mahal, located near Charminar, into a cultural center.

According to a report by Telangana Today, the task will be taken under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode with a Built, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) concept.

“There is a proposal to convert Sardar Mahal into a museum that will showcase the history of the region through maps, paintings, and pictures but the elements in the cultural center will be finalized after the works related to structural stability are completed,” Telangana Today, quoted a GHMC official over the process of restoration of the historic palace.

The palace was also declared a heritage building by the Heritage Conservation Committee and Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage.

Sardar Mahal has been named after Sardari Begum, the wife of the VI Nizam Mir Mahboob Ali Khan, and was built by the Nizam as a gift to his beloved in the 1900s.

The palace that was abandoned by Sardari Begum, was later seized by the government over tax issues.