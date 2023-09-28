Hyderabad: Govt vows relief to commuters on Miyapur-Bachupally route

Telangana MA&UD special chief secretary Arvind Kumar said that he 'acknowledges' the thick congestion on the route and explained measures being undertaken to improve the situation.

Published: 28th September 2023 2:58 pm IST
Representative image

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar on Thursday, September 28, acknowledged the thick traffic congestion on the Miyapur X roads- Bachupally X roads-Mallampet-Gandi Maisamma route and promised measures to bring relief to daily commuters on the stretch.

It all started with a user on X @santhosh_patha telling Arvind Kumar that it took him 50 minutes on his bike on Wednesday, September 27 to travel from Miyapur X roads to Cocacola X roads (towards Bachupally).

Responding to his complaint, the special chief secretary said that he ‘acknowledges’ that the route is thickly congested with school buses/long distance buses and office goers from the IT corridor driving to and fro from work.

“Acknowledging Miyapur x road – Bachupally x road -Mallampet – gandi maisamma route is thickly congested — school buses / long distance buses & office goers in IT corridor Mallampet intersection @ ORR is ready / main road widening is taken up & new link roads being planned,” he said.

Following the response, many daily commuters on the route not only thanked him for his acknowledgement but also suggested many possible measures in planning road development.

