Hyderabad: Govt vows relief to commuters on Miyapur-Bachupally route

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar on Thursday, September 28, acknowledged the thick traffic congestion on the Miyapur X roads- Bachupally X roads-Mallampet-Gandi Maisamma route and promised measures to bring relief to daily commuters on the stretch.

It all started with a user on X @santhosh_patha telling Arvind Kumar that it took him 50 minutes on his bike on Wednesday, September 27 to travel from Miyapur X roads to Cocacola X roads (towards Bachupally).

Responding to his complaint, the special chief secretary said that he ‘acknowledges’ that the route is thickly congested with school buses/long distance buses and office goers from the IT corridor driving to and fro from work.

“Acknowledging Miyapur x road – Bachupally x road -Mallampet – gandi maisamma route is thickly congested — school buses / long distance buses & office goers in IT corridor Mallampet intersection @ ORR is ready / main road widening is taken up & new link roads being planned,” he said.

Mallampet intersection @ ORR is ready / main road widening is taken up & new link roads being planned https://t.co/MALNZBMn85 — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) September 28, 2023

Following the response, many daily commuters on the route not only thanked him for his acknowledgement but also suggested many possible measures in planning road development.

sir,thanks for an insight into our commutation problem.#Bachupally2Mallampet road widening is badly needed bfor opening #ORRExit4A.Freq jams we r having.Req you to review 4A intersec wrks-bridge underpass expnsn,widening approach road towards intersec & circle highland. @HMDA_Gov pic.twitter.com/rBz5Qw4pej — Santosh Patha (@pathasantosh) September 28, 2023

Sir, You can plan the metro from Miyapir X Road to Medchal X Roads in the coming future. There's a new proposal for an IT hub in Kandlakoya. — Pradeep Swaroop (@swarnajothips) September 28, 2023

It took 30 min to cross allwyn x roads to miyapur X raods ..just for 1 km … remove 4 junctions.. let them take U turns at designated widened places — Sk Riaz Khan (@Sk_RiazKhan) September 28, 2023

Thanks for acknowledging.



North west i.e., Miyapur to Bachupally , Miyapur to Bhel, Ameenpur link roads around lake are ignored from longhttps://t.co/XUgf1XzXZx — Madhusudan R (@ddmadhu) September 28, 2023