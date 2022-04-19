Hyderabad: Govt’s non payment of crores of rupees to GHMC hampering development

Hyderabad: The non payment of the amount due by the state government to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken the Civic body on the verge of bankruptcy.

The state government had not handed over the share due to the GHMC from the revenue of registration, stamp duty, and other sources of registration for the past 2 years.

According to the revenue officials, the total amount due to the GHMC is Rs 1200 crore which has already been handed over to the state government. Now it is the duty of the state government to transfer the money to the Civic body, they said.

It is being said that the disinterest of the state officials to transfer the money to the GHMC is causing dismay among the GHMC officials. But they are maintaining their silence as the Department of Municipal administration itself is following the Policy of ignoring the issue.