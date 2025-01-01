Hyderabad graveyard destroyed to make way for vehicle parking, shops

Hyderabad: A Muslim graveyard at Phool Bagh, Lal Darwaza in Hyderabad is being encroached upon by the land mafia.

Located adjacent to the Qutb Shahi Masjid, the graveyard has been systematically erased to pave the way for vehicle parking and shops.

Habeeb, a regular visitor to the mosque, claimed that the land had become a dumping yard for locals who throw garbage. “The GHMC removed the garbage and debris using small earth movers. Now the land is levelled to set up shops,” he said.

Locals alleged that the back side of the Qutb Shahi Masjid has been converted into a drinking place where people consume liquor and illegal activities take place. “No one keeps a check. We are facing lot of problems due to this,” complained a woman.

Nearby is located the Mir Momin Chup Dargah and attached to it a vast parcel of land where the graveyard is located. Temporary roads have been laid in the graveyard and people are damaging the graves.

Both properties are mentioned in the Telangana Wakf Board gazette. Officials are hardly bothered about safeguarding the place. there is no fencing to protect the graveyard and surrounding land, locals alleged.