Hyderabad: Green channel transports live heart, saves life of 57-yr-old

Hyderabad: On Friday, a 57-year-old patient with heart failure underwent a heart transplant using a donor heart from a 28-year-old brain-dead road accident victim named Nagaraj Yadav that was transported via a green channel from Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Punjagutta.

From 9:30 am to 9:45 am on Friday, traffic police worked in conjunction with representatives of the government-run Jeevandan organ donation project to provide a stretch of road free of traffic between the Yashoda Hospitals in Secunderabad and the NIMS in Punjagutta.

On Tuesday, October 4, Nagaraj, a resident of Shankarampet mandal in the Medak district, was riding a two-wheeler when he was involved in an accident and suffered severe injuries. Nagaraj’s family and friends first took him to a nearby hospital before taking him to Yashoda Hospitals in Secunderabad for emergency care.