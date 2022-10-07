Hyderabad: Metro services extended until 11 PM from Oct 10

Hyderabad: The L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (L&TMRHL) in a statement said that the metro train services will now be extended until 11 PM from October 10.

“The last train will leave at 11 PM from respective terminal stations while starting the daily services at the usual 6 AM. Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping the metro journey safe,” said NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL

The Hyderabad Metro Rail on Monday also became the first to roll out an e-ticketing system through Whatsapp in association with its delivery partner Billeasy.

Billeasy is India’s most successful Fintech platform. After several trials in the past few months, Hyderabad Metro Rail has added the new mode of digital ticket booking via WhatsApp, in association with Billeasy and AFC partner, ShellinfoGlobalsg, Singapore for the technology integration.

This brand-new service enables the everyday Hyderabad commuter, the option to travel seamlessly in Hyderabad Metro Rail. Commuters can now simply purchase an e-Ticket on their own WhatsApp number, which can be displayed at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates to proceed on the journey.

This facility is in addition to other digital modes of ticket booking viz. TSavaari and other third-party payment apps.