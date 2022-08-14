Hyderabad: Group held for burglary, seized property worth Rs 23L

Hyderabad: A minor who planned and carried out a burglary with a group was apprehended by the Malkajgiri central crime station police and the Medipally police on Saturday.

The minor with a group of two people planned burglary at his employer’s hardware store. The police seized gold and silver jewelry, cash of around 3.9 lakh, a car, and four mobile phones, total worth rupees 23 lakh.

Also Read Hyderabad police transports heart in 35 min via green channel

The accused identified as Balwant Choudhary (21), Ramnivas (21), and the minor were all detained. They are all residents of Jodhpur, in the state of Rajasthan. Sunil Choudhary, a further suspect, is missing.

According to the police, the minor had just completed his ninth class and arrived in Hayathnagar two months ago, and has been working in the store for the last 20 days.

The minor frequently went to his employer’s home and saw goods there, so he decided to attempt robbery. The remaining two accused approved his plan after hearing it from him.

According to their plan, the gang broke into the home on August 8 while the employer’s family was not there and fled with the valuables from the almirah. In a meantime, the police arrested a group.