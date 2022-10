Hyderabad: ‘Guldasta Quran’ to be released in Abids on Wednesday

Hyderabad: The ceremonial release of the “Guldasta Qur’an” compiled by associate professor, Jamia Nizamia, Syed Shah Sirajuddin Hussaini, will be released post-Maghrib prayers in the evening on October 26 (29/Rabi-ul-Awal 1444 Hijri), on Wednesday.

The ceremony is set to take place at Media Plus Auditorium, Gun Foundry, Abids. It will be conducted by Hazrat Maulana Mufti Syed Shah Sadiq Mohiuddin, Faheem Nazim Darul Qadaa.

Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor of The Siasat Daily, Maulana Muhammad Hussamuddin Thani (Jafar Pasha), Ameer of Emirate of Millat Islamia Telangana, Hazrat Maulana Muhammad Latifuddin Qadri Multani (Sheikh-ul-Maqoolaat, Jamia Nizamiya and Imam Makkah Masjid), Maulana Dr Hafiz Ahsan bin Muhammad Al-Humomi Khatib are a part of the special guests who will be presiding over this event.