Hyderabad: Gurram Cheruvu reduced to polluted water body

Hyderabad: Gurram Cheruvu, located in Balapur, has turned into a polluted water body as dirty water from surrounding colonies flows into the lake.

Over the past decade, half a dozen colonies have sprung up around Balapur Lake. With no proper outlets for household wastewater, residents have connected sewage lines directly to the lake.

Construction has also encroached upon the Full Tank Level (FTL) area of the lake. A survey by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) revealed that the water spread area is 38.72 acres, while the total tank area up to the FTL is 90.69 acres.

Due to pollution, water hyacinth now covers nearly 99% of the lake. “The hyacinth and contaminated water have increased the mosquito menace, affecting neighborhoods as far as two kilometers away. Mosquito repellents are ineffective,” complained Nizamuddin Shaik, a resident of Hafeezbabanagar.

“Authorities first failed to prevent land grabbers from encroaching on the lake. Second, no steps have been taken to stop pollution or undertake beautification,” said Mirza Jameel Baig, a resident of Keshavagiri.

Motorists passing over the bund road—which connects Chandrayangutta to Balapur and beyond—complain of a foul smell emanating from Gurram Cheruvu.

“Authorities should take up beautification works of the lake. Otherwise, land grabbers will encroach it from all sides. Already half of the lake area is encroached upon, nothing will remain if there is any delay,” said a local resident.