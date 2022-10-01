Hyderabad: Guv Tamilisai declines to join Bathukamma festivities with TRS’ Kavitha

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan unexpectedly showed up during Bathukamma festivities at the renowned Sri Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy Temple, Ammapally, Shamshabad, on Friday evening, surprising MLC K Kavitha and Jennifer Larson, the US Consul General in Hyderabad, who were present in the temple.

The unexpected arrival of the Governor without any prior notice caught the temple authorities off guard as well. Later, the temple administrators performed a special pooja in front of the dignitaries.

an unscheduled visit amidst festivity there along with devotees.

Blessed to meet the 8th generation of historic temple trustees & gurukkal families at the temple.

The ancient Rama temple was built by Vengi kings during 13th century and the idol was 1000 years old.



2/n — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) September 30, 2022

According to reports, Kavitha invited the Governor to attend Bathukamma, which was taking place at the temple’s entrance. The Governor reportedly declined to play Bathukamma with the women, citing decorum, and instead left the area.

A small glimpse of #Bathukamma at Shamshabad pic.twitter.com/KhNSqrLxiS — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) September 30, 2022

“No prior notice. Only to do protocol politics…. BJP Governor,” tweeted TRS Social Media Convenor and Chairman of Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC), Manne Krishank.

No prior notice only to do Protocol Politics…. BJP Governor ! https://t.co/Hn6abLn2Ji — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) September 30, 2022

Interestingly, the Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan, is expected to attend the saddula Bathukamma celebrations in Vemulawada temple town on Saturday evening, according to media reports.