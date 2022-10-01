Hyderabad: Guv Tamilisai declines to join Bathukamma festivities with TRS’ Kavitha

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan unexpectedly showed up during Bathukamma festivities at the renowned Sri Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy Temple, Ammapally, Shamshabad, on Friday evening, surprising MLC K Kavitha and Jennifer Larson, the US Consul General in Hyderabad, who were present in the temple.
The unexpected arrival of the Governor without any prior notice caught the temple authorities off guard as well. Later, the temple administrators performed a special pooja in front of the dignitaries.
According to reports, Kavitha invited the Governor to attend Bathukamma, which was taking place at the temple’s entrance. The Governor reportedly declined to play Bathukamma with the women, citing decorum, and instead left the area.
“No prior notice. Only to do protocol politics…. BJP Governor,” tweeted TRS Social Media Convenor and Chairman of Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC), Manne Krishank.
Interestingly, the Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan, is expected to attend the saddula Bathukamma celebrations in Vemulawada temple town on Saturday evening, according to media reports.