Hyderabad gym trainers held for supplying steroid injections

Hyderabad: Two gym trainers were arrested by sleuths of the Musheerabad Police and Commissioner’s Task Force in separate cases for supplying steroid injections and muscle growth supplements, police said on Saturday, July 4.

They have been identified as Batte Shiva, 32 and Mohammed Furqanuddin Faisal, 28.

According to the police, Batte Shiva is the former owner of Iron House Gym and presently works as an online gym trainer. He allegedly purchased Termin Neon and Mephentermine Sulphate injections from an e-commerce site called Medhouse Pharma.

The website is operated by Mudid Chouhan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Chouhan dispatched the drugs via Delhivery Courier services, and supplied them to Shiva’s sub-sellers, Mohd Yousuf and Sombattini Abhilash, for resale at higher prices.

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Meanwhile, Mohammed Furqanuddin Faisal has been engaged in gym workouts since 2021 and procured the injections and supplements through a site called Ship Racket operated by Rajan Preeth Singh, a resident of Punjab.

The drugs were dispatched via Blue Dart Courier services and supplied to sub-sellers Mohammed Saif and Farzan Khan for resale.

Police seized 440 vials of Termin Neon, 336 vials of Mephentermine Sulphate injection, one vial of Green Speed injection, 50 ampoules of Testosterone Enanthate injection, one ampoule of Testocare Enanthate injection, seven ampoules and nine vials of Somatropin and seven ampoules of Remastril (Drostanolone Propionate Injection).

Three Astymin (Pure Crystalline Essential Amino Acid) and 336 tablets of other supplements were also seized. The drugs are worth approximately Rs 6.5 lakh.

Sub-sellers in both cases have also been arrested, and efforts to nab the e-commerce website owners are underway.