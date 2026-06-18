Hyderabad Police raid 8 gyms in Gudimalkapur over banned steroids

Hyderabad: Police conducted surprise inspections at eight gym centres in the Gudimalkapur area on Thursday, June 18, checking for banned steroids and harmful protein supplements being supplied to members.

The raids were carried out under the supervision of Kulsumpura ACP Tirupati and CI Ramaiah. Officers questioned gym owners and staff about the stocking and use of prohibited steroids and potentially harmful protein supplements on their premises.

This is not the first time Hyderabad’s fitness centres have come under scrutiny. In October 2025, the Telangana Drugs Control Administration conducted a sweeping crackdown across 20 gyms in the city, uncovering illegal stocks of anabolic-androgenic steroids and cardiac stimulants including Mephentermine Sulphate injections being sold to bodybuilders.

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Officials had warned at the time that abuse of such substances could lead to cardiovascular disorders, liver damage, hormonal imbalances, and in extreme cases, death.

Police warned gym operators in Gudimalkapur against putting members’ health at risk by flouting rules and cautioned them to refrain from stocking or using banned substances. Those found in violation would face stringent action, officials said.